Texas State Technical College is seeking public input in partnership with the Texas Broadband Development Office for a survey on internet accessibility, affordability and usage.
The survey comes as a result of the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey, which will be used by the Texas Broadband Development Office, administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, to create a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan. This is required for federal funding to be used for reliable, high-speed internet. The survey will help state officials to find where reliable internet is most needed across Texas.
“The Texas Digital Opportunity Survey is an important process in ensuring that all Texas residents have the knowledge and devices needed to participate in the technology reliant economy we live in today,” said TSTC’s Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer Dale Bundy. “Ensuring Texans in all communities have access to fast and reliable internet, affordable devices and digital skills training provides opportunities to readily access education, employment, health, and other essential services. This survey will assist in identifying areas that are not currently served or underserved with these vital resources.”
The Texas Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey is expected to take between 10-15 minutes to complete and will gather information about current experiences in using the internet per household to better ensure residents have access to high quality and affordable internet service, devices, skills training, and digital support. It will be available in four languages, English, Spanish, Mandarin and Vietnamese.
A greater amount of input for the survey will help to identify digital opportunity barriers facing households in the state, which will then be used to develop an inclusive plan that effectively addresses the needs of people in the state.
Texas Comptroller’s Glenn Hegar commented on the importance of providing reliable internet access for the state’s future.
“We know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most,” said Hegar. “Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”
You can find more information on the survey via the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website or visit the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan website to participate directly.