To celebrate National Welding Month this April, Texas State Technical College is showcasing their Welding Technology program for all prospective students.
From hosting one of the largest welding competitions for the college to bringing in tours of the campus from surrounding school districts including Marshall ISD, the welding technology program helmed by Welding IBM Russell Hutcherson has been active in promoting what TSTC can offer for interested students. The program has taken the opportunity to spread awareness for April’s National Welding Month.
As students from Marshall ISD Junior High School toured the facilities of the welding technology program and members of the Marshall ISD dual-credit program worked on their projects, Hutcherson described some of the activities the program has been featuring for the community to better understand what is offered.
“We’ve been doing tours from schools, getting companies in here talking to us, industry spotlights to let a company come in for an hour long speech to students about what they need and what they’re looking for,” said Hutcherson.
Following the Marshall TSTC campus hosting of a welding competition that featured over 130 local high school students, six members of the TSTC welding technology program attended the SkillsUSA State Leaderships and Skills Conference to compete in individual and team fabrication competitions. Participating in events like these are another component for how TSTA can engage with the community and elevate the program to better achieve student success.
“It’s something that we are going to continue to do,” said Hutcherson. “We want to get our name out there, let these kids see us, let all the other high schools see us, and say we’re here to help. TSTC is about helping people. We really, really try to take care of people just like we were taken care of as we were coming through as students.”
As the lead instructor for Marshall’s welding technology program, Hutcherson began welding at an early age in high school before becoming a graduate of TSTC at the Waco campus. The network of the college alumni helped him to move into the private sector for Caterpillar, and now he’s returned to the college as a lead instructor to help others seek career success. After over five years with TSTC, he is seeing what the college can offer for students.
“It has taken some time to cultivate,” Hutcherson explained. “My students that I had when I first started here have been in companies for three, four and five years at this point. There’s almost always someone at the location that has a repertoire with supervisors. So, I’m seeing my students rise up through their companies, rise up through the ranks, to where now they can refer people and TSTC to hire.”
From individual day-to-day courses to larger projects that could span weeks, the welding technology program is designed to prepare students for career success in the long-run. Hutcherson described some of the challenges the program is facing range from awareness of what they can offer to the stigma of working a career in welding. Participating in events and competitions, and engaging with the community to help inform others about the welding program are methods the college is using to overcome them.
“Some of the smartest people I know are blue collar workers and they are amazing out there, they bring so much to the table. So, I am seeing a paradigm shift,” said Hutcherson. “You have so many different options out there, where you can really put your abilities to work in many different fields.”
Since 1996, April has been designated as National Welding Month from the American Welding Society in the hopes of bringing awareness to the welding industry and its available career paths. This initiative aims to celebrate the welding community and the integral careers to keeping people safe and advancing the quality of life for communities. This year’s theme for National Welding Month is “Be Part of the Future of Welding.”
TSTC’s welding technology program will be offering more tours from local schools and attending new events at other campuses across Texas in the coming months, and the program is currently recruiting for upcoming semesters. You can learn more about the program at the college’s website at TSTC.edu or through their social media pages, but Hutcherson says he believes the best way is to, “Come in person, shake a hand, take a tour of the place, and let us talk to you and show you what we can offer and what we can help with.”
“I’m always looking forward to doing more for the program,” said Hutcherson. “I want to have the best department across the United States. That’s my goal.”