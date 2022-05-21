The caps flew off and the celebration began on Friday at Marshall ISD’s Maverick Stadium as friends, family and community members joined the Class of 2022 in celebrating their high school graduation.
While the celebration kicked off, the graduating Maverick seniors took time to look back on the memories they’ve made and the relationships they’ve built throughout their high school experience.
“After four long years of continuously saying, ‘I can’t wait to graduate,’ we finally made it,” Marshall High School Valedictorian Maggie Truelove said. “There is no doubt that these four years have been difficult, and at times, seemed almost impossible to get through. As we navigated through all the tough times, though, we learned a lot of lessons.”
Truelove said she and her 265 fellow classmates learned not only academics during their time at Marshall High School, but also a lot about life.
“There is no doubt that we have learned many things over the past four years, and all of the knowledge we obtained will be valuable to us as we take the next steps in our life,” she said. “Out of everything we were taught though, I think the most important thing we learned was to never take anything for granted.”
Truelove also discussed the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on her class.
“We couldn’t go to school, we couldn’t go out with our friends, we couldn’t even see our families,” she said. “Not only were we taken away from our classmates and friends, we were also taken away from our hobbies and doing the things we didn’t have forever to do. Most, if not all, competitions were canceled. Sports weren’t able to finish their seasons, fine arts couldn’t participate in UIL, Farm City Week was completely virtual. Living through that time was frustrating and miserable, and we were all talking about how badly we wanted to go back to school which, until that moment, was something I thought I’d never say.”
Truelove said the trials encountered during the pandemic taught them new ways to cope and learn and gave them an appreciation for the daily life they previously took for granted.
“The first day back after quarantine was one of the most exciting days of my life,” she said. “Seeing how happy everyone was to see each other made me realize how much we mean to each other. We needed each other, and we didn’t realize that until we weren’t able to have those things everyday. Learning not to take anything for granted was definitely the hardest thing we were taught, but look where it got us. As we close this chapter of our lives, I hope we all continue to go forward in life making every memory count and every day a great day.”
Truelove then recognized two members of the Class of 2022 who previously died and were not there to celebrate with their classmates on Friday.
“Gabrielle Laney and Keytrevion Carter, or as most people called them, Gabby and Trey,” she said. “It would be wrong of me to go into detail about Gabby and Trey, because I never got the chance to become close friends with them, but I know they mean a lot to most of the people sitting here today, and as their classmate, they mean a lot to me as well. Although they are not physically able to be here, I know they’ve been watching over us these past four years and they will continue to watch and guide us as we take these next steps into our life.”
Truelove said she is proud of her fellow classmates and can’t wait to discover the passions they follow in their lives as they move forward.
“There is no other group of people I’d want to go through high school and experience all these things with,” she said. “As we walk across this stage tonight and close this chapter of our lives, I hope that these memories and friends will stay with you forever. Saying goodbye to this class is going to be one of the hardest things to do, but I am so excited to see where everyone goes in their life and all the success that you will achieve. Enjoy your new journey, but never forget where you started and who you started with. Once a Maverick, always a Maverick.”
Marshall High School Salutatorian Skylar Smith also read a poem to her classmates on Friday to encourage them as they take their next steps in life.
“No matter which road you choose, no matter how long it may seem, let your heart be your guide along the way, if you want to fulfill your dreams,” she said. “No matter the detours, the road blocks or dark nights, continue your heart’s desire. Lift up your torch, and don’t be afraid, to set the world on fire.”