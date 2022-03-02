Community members looking for a creative night out this March can look no further than here in Marshall, where both the Michelson Museum of Art, and the Marshall Arts League have plans for new gallery displays beginning this Thursday.
Marshall Arts League to host annual March Madness show
The Marshall Art League is presenting their annual March Madness Art Show this year, with an award reception planned for Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall Place Gallery.
The show is an annual tradition of the MAL, and offers local artists, both within the group and outside of it, the chance to compete for a number of prizes.
This year’s art show will be judged in four categories, with submissions taken for art including paintings done in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and graphite, as well as mixed media work, pottery, glass, fabric art, metal, wood, jewelry, sculpture and photography.
The top prize is best in show award, which comes with a $200 cash prize.
All judging for the competition is done by a professional in the arts who is not a member of the Marshall Art League.
After Thursday’s reception, the art work will be on display in the Marshall Place Gallery for community members to enjoy throughout the end of March.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to see what our local artists have been creating. You will not be disappointed. Support your friends’ art. Be inspired,” Patty Lovelace, with the MAL said.
Michelson Museum of Art unveils new exhibit
The Michelson Museum of Art announced that a new show, “Decisions” by Sarah Fisher will be on view starting Thursday and running through April 30.
An opening reception for the show will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. at the Michelson Museum of Art. Community members will even have the ability to engage directly with the works of art with Sarah Fisher’s Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. during the event.
“Sarah Fisher records the human need to be authentically seen,” said Dinora Harris with the Michelson Museum of Art.
Fisher works in a variety of media, and creates two- and three-dimensional portraits of herself and people she knows, loves and encounters. Her subjects share a strong sense of self and a willingness to be known.
In Decisions, Fisher shares paintings, mixed media works, prints and drawings of people and plants — and a glimpse into her creative process.
Fisher’s show “Decisions” will showcase 23 artworks as well as working photographs and decision drawings.
When approaching new projects, Harris said that Fisher begins with the literal but is intent on abstraction. In one portrait, a neck disappears, in others a shirt, a chair, a face; entire bodies sometimes dissolve into the ground.
Fisher is a multidisciplinary artist living and working in Houston. Her paintings, drawings and mixed-media works have been exhibited across the state of Texas, including solo exhibitions at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) in 2021, Front Gallery in 2019, and Art Palace Gallery in 2017, and in a joint exhibition with Rachel Anderson at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Cole Art Center in 2021.
Group exhibitions include Artspace III Regional Juried Exhibition, 44 Artists From Texas, The Texas National, and Lawndale Art Center’s The Big Show. Fisher’s work has appeared in Glasstire, Houston Chronicle, PaperCity Magazine, Houston Citybook, Houstonia and arthouston. She was awarded the 2021Summer Grant Trio grand prize by the Wendy Wagner Foundation. Her mixed-media work is published in Mrs. Schmetterling (Arrowsmith Press, 2021), a book of poetry by Houston’s second Poet Laureate, Robin Davidson.