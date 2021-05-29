JEFFERSON — The guests on board the Historic Jefferson Railway got a front seat to the Civil War’s Andrews Raid Re-enactment on Friday during the annual Civil War Living History Day in downtown Jefferson at Diamond Don Event Center.
The Historic Jefferson Railway owners “Diamond Don” Rainey and Francene Rainey will continue to host the re-enactment narrated train rides throughout the weekend at their Historic Jefferson Railway.
Diamond Don said this year’s Civil War Living History Day event was a smashing success as more than 300 children and more than 100 historical re-enactors attended on Friday.
“It’s been wonderful,” Don said Friday. “This is something kids don’t get in school. To see this, hear it and smell it, is an experience they could have had back in 1860 and they will remember this. This is also a good opportunity for the kids to get outside.”
The train rides, which give riders a front seat to view the Andrews Raid re-enactment, are narrated and include two skirmishes fought out live between the North and the South throughout the round trip train ride.
The Andrews Raid, also known as the Great Locomotive Chase was a real battle in the spring of 1862 between the North and South over a stolen train rail car. The re-enactors in Jefferson will play out that fight from both land and water this weekend with riders on the train caught in the middle of the battle.
Re-enactors like Sue Neeley, Steven Boone and Mike Kudrick said Friday they have traveled to Jefferson every year for more than a decade from their homes in Houston, Dallas and Lubbock to participate in the event.
”There’s a real since of family between all of us here and we love this facility and the camaraderie that we experience when we come here,” Boone said. “It’s also important to tell the truth about our history. It’s not all pretty but it’s real and it’s accurate.”
The Historic Jefferson Railway is located at 400 East Austin Street in Jefferson and tickets are available for purchase at the Depot.
The Great Locomotive Chase train rides and Andrews Raid Re-enactment will continue to run throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The tours will depart at 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
For reservations, tickets and schedules, visit www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com.
Next up, the Historic Jefferson Railway will host special Father’s Day Express rides on June 19 on its gas-powered locomotive. The rides will include a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Park for an alligator feeding, if weather permits.
The Narrated Historical Day Tours: 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. and fathers will receive a 10 percent discount when riding with their children.
Following the special rides for dad, the railway will get patriotic with special July Fourth weekend rides on July 3 and 4. Guests that weekend are invited to come see the “Support Our Troops” displays that honor the U.S. military.
Active duty military personnel will ride free.