Editor’s Note: This is the third part of a multi-part series on the history of Marshall’s musical history, and the Black residents who created the legacy of music we know today.
Marshall’s legacy as the birthplace of boogie woogie is a story that can’t be told without the mention of the city’s first and only Boogie Woogie ambassador, known locally as the king of Boogie Woogie, Omar Sharriff, aka David Alexander Elam.
But in truth, the story of Sharriff’s life also cannot be told fully without the mention of boogie woogie, with every aspect of who he is, including his birth name, connected to the historical musical style.
Sharriff was born David Alexander Elam on March 10, 1938 in Shreveport, with his parents, Tom and Susie Elam, moving with him to Marshall before Sharriff was old enough to speak.
Sharriff told Jack Canson, a Marshall native who ran the city’s Birthplace of Boogie Woogie musical program for the better part of a decade, that he discovered later in life that his birth name, David Alexander, came from his father’s best friend, a Shreveport-based Boogie Woogie player named David “Black Ivory King” Alexander.
Not only was Sharriff named after a Boogie Woogie musician, but he was raised by one as well, with his father Tom Elam a proud boogie woogie musician.
Sharriff mentioned once in an interview with NPR that though his love for Boogie Woogie came from his father, his mother Susie was far from a fan.
Canson said that Sharriff told him that his mother referred to the style as “devil music,” forbidding his father to play any of it in the house. This left Sharriff to sit in the yard with his father and his friends, listening to the sounds of boogie woogie that the local people picked up from the barrel houses.
Sharriff spent his early life in Marshall, studying at the segregated Pemberton High School and even participating in the school’s band as a drummer.
Canson said that Sharriff’s passion for piano came after seeing a free concert at Pemberton High featuring boogie and blues music by Floyd Dixon, another Marshall native, and Houston’s Amos Milburn, whose uncle was the school’s Principal.
“I knew right then and there that that was what I had to do, play that piano,” Sharriff later said to Canson.
It was 1955 when Sharriff left Marshall, for what he thought would be for good, after witnessing a brutal attack on a Black man while two police officers stood by without interfering. Sharriff was just 17 years old, and struck out on his own on the Greyhound bus heading for California.
Sharriff then spent the next 55 years establishing himself in the musical scene, first in California, then expanding across the country and eventually across the world.
Canson said that Sharriff, then still known as Dave Alexander, developed a reputation and following in the California Bay Area and all along the Pacific Northwest in the 1960s.
In the early 1970s, he was a fixture at the legendary Minnie’s Can Do Club in San Francisco, where Canson said he was discovered by the San Francisco Chronicle’s John Wasserman, who introduced him to his friend, legendary rock impresario Bill Graham.
Graham booked Sharriff to open for famous musicians such as Nina Simone, The Rolling Stones, Big Mama Thornton, Bob Dylan and Muddy Waters. He was the opening act, although not in the movie, for Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz.” Two of Sharriff’s albums, “The Rattler” and “Dirt On the Ground,” were critically acclaimed.
“Dave Alexander was becoming widely known as an angry, intelligent and ferociously talented artist whose future seemed to be unlimited,” Canson said.
However, when Graham died in a helicopter crash en route to one of his music concerts, Sharriff’s situation went downhill. Sharriff had dealt with his fair share of misfortune throughout his life, surviving two gunshot wounds to the stomach and a serious car crash, both of which almost killed him.
Additionally, Sharriff was mourning the loss of his brother Jimmy, who was murdered.
This led Sharriff to a continued and growing dependence on pain killers and alcohol, addictions he would carry with him through the end of his life.
It was in 1976 when Sharriff began to study Islam, and discarded his birth name, calling himself Omar Hakim Kayyam and later changing it to Imam Omar Sharriff.
Dr. John Tennison, who first discovered that Marshall with the birthplace of boogie woogie, said that Sharriff began to go by Omar Sharriff, both in homage of his new found faith, but also in reverence of the famous actor by the same name.
Sharriff stayed in California as the music scene for boogie woogie and jazz began to dwindle around 2007, when his problems were compounded once again by the need for a double bypass surgery.
Even with the surgery, Sharriff was able to make a recovery and perform at the 2006 Chicago Blues Festival, but he continued to face a decline in performing opportunities after that performance for the next few years.
“His Roland keyboard broke down and he didn’t have the money to repair or replace it. He was living in a shambling, cheap two-room apartment in a rough area of town, in physical and emotional pain, struggling to get by on a monthly welfare check that barely covered his $700 rent, and unable to obtain a dependable supply of prescription pain killers,” Canson said, “Except for a few friends who did what they could to assist him, Omar was more alone than he had ever been in his life, without even a keyboard to lose himself in his music.”
Then in 2010 Tennison travelled to California and met with Sharriff. Tennison said that he reported back to Marshall officials on how Tennison’s living situation was not doing well, and the city brought him home for the first time in over 50 years to perform for the Boogie Woogie Homecoming Concert.
Canson and city officials and staff members then worked to bring Sharriff back again around Christmas of the same year, and offered him a permanent place to live, and a position as the city’s resident boogie woogie ambassador.
The City Council proclaimed June 10, 2010 as “Omar Sharriff Day,” bestowing the honor to him at a City Council meeting.
“Before Omar relocated to Marshall permanently, I spoke with him on the telephone every day. After he moved here, I was with him every day of his life except for one three day period when I had to travel to Los Angeles,” Canson said.
During his time in Marshall, Canson recalled that Sharriff played regularly at OS2 Pub on the Courthouse Square, free Second Saturday performances, concerts at the then Visual Arts Center, the Civic Center and for a special Main Street fundraiser at the Hotel Marshall.
“He had invitations to return to France for a European tour, and to perform in New Orleans. Unfortunately, his medical condition was such that doctors advised him against flying,” Canson said.
The only time Omar performed out of Marshall was at the T. Bone Walker Blues Festival in Linden in June 2011, where he visited with T. Bone Walker’s daughter Bernita and shared remembrances of when Sharriff, as Dave Alexander, had once performed with the legendary Blues great. Canson said that Sharriff often played T. Bone’s signature song “They Call It Stormy Monday.”
During his residency as Boogie Woogie ambassador, Sharriff also visited and performed for school children at special events.
“He loved performing, and no matter how much he might be ailing, never declined an invitation to entertain locally. It seemed as if everyone in town knew Omar,” Canson said.
Sharriff’s last performance was January 5, 2012, playing “Lonesome Christmas” with my Canson’s son and Mike and Carl Mitchell at OS2.
Sharriff died January 8, 2012 of what was determined to be suicide.
The City of Marshall honored Omar’s memory with a funeral held at the city’s Civic Center which was attended by over 300 people.
Tennison, Gail Beil, Canson and his wife Nancy and others spoke about Sharriff during the funeral and musicians including Wes Jeans, Anthony G. Parish, Carl and Mike Mitchell performed while Sharriff’s casket lay in state before the stage.
Sharriff was interred in Algoma Cemetery North on Victory Drive.
Canson said that a tribute concert was held at Charlie’s Back Yard bar and restaurant to raise money to erect a tombstone appropriate for the Blues Hall of Fame musical artist.
“The people of Marshall, Texas were widely recognized and praised for providing the recognition and respect that Dave Alexander/Omar Sharriff deserved for the last year and one half of his life,” Canson said.