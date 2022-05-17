The Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge (CLNWR) Trail-of-the-Month for May is Starr Ranch Trail. On Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers with the Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists (CBTMN) will be at the Visitor Center and at Starr Ranch trail to welcome guests.
During the event volunteers will be available to give community members a map, help them get oriented to the refuge and even walk the trail with them if so requested. Admission to the CLNWR is free.
The Starr Ranch trail is about 1.7 miles but can be shortened to a 1 mi loop. The trail includes beautiful wooded areas with lots of cypress and Spanish moss as well as other beautiful and interesting plants.
Parts of the trail are along the wooded shoreline. There is a screened pavilion and a boat dock. From that area you can see the lake area called Goose Prairie.
The property was once owned by the Starr family until it was purchased by the U.S. government to become part of Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant in 1941. Though the old home is gone, the pavilion was partly constructed with rock from the old house.
The next Trail-of-the-Month sequence is planned for the fall of 2022.
For other information you can contact https://www.fws.gov/refuge/caddo-lake , Cypress Basin TMN at cypressbasintmn@gmail.com or http://txmn.org/cypress/ or https://www.facebook.com/CypressBasinChapterTMN/. Other websites are https://www.caddofriends.com/ , https://caddolakeinstitute.org/