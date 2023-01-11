A new fried chicken restaurant, The Chicken Man, has opened on Grand Avenue in the old Church’s Chicken building.
The restaurant opened Dec. 30 to busy crowds.
“I saw that they don’t have homemade fried chicken here, so I wanted to make a spot for that,” said Owner Mike Om.
Om used to own and operate Adkisson Donut Shop on Pinecrest Drive. He ran that store for a year before closing it down. This is his first chicken restaurant in Marshall. Despite having been planning the opening of a chicken restaurant for over a year, he appeared to be overwhelmed by the crowded lobby on opening day.
“I just tried to handle it the best I could,” Om said of the busy first day. “I didn’t know it would be that busy.”
Om decided to close the store for a day the following Monday just to train some new employees.
Om, who is a native of Cambodia, has been frying chicken for over 10 years. He serves as the only cook in the restaurant as of now.
“We have a secret homemade seasoning,” said Om. This homemade seasoning is what distinguishes The Chicken Man from other fried chicken restaurants in town, he says.
Om, who has a small management team, has so far served dark and white meat in combinations with jambalaya, red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, biscuits, boudin bites and jalapeño peppers. He also serves shrimp, fish, and tenders.
“We want people to come in and try it,” Om said.