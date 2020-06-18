JEFFERSON — Despite being pushed back a couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Texas Performing Arts’ “The Diary of Anne Frank” play had a big opening night this week in Jefferson and shows are still available.
Members of Jefferson’s ETPA are prepared to take guests of their adaptation of, “The Diary of Anne Frank,” through a tragic time in world history that Artistic Director Sara Whitaker hopes serves as a reminder of what happens when the lessons of history are not heeded.
The play was originally set to serve as the company’s spring production but celebrated its debut this week after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play is set to show at 7:30 p.m. on June 18, 19 and 20. The play will be at Venue 205, located at 205 Walnut Street in Jefferson and tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://easttexasperformingarts.org/ or at the door for $15.
“This is a historical account of two families who went into hiding in 1942 and lived in an attic in Amsterdam for more than two years,” Whitaker said. “It was the Frank family and their business associates the Van Dammes and their teenage son Peter.”