The Ginocchio restaurant located at 707 N. Washington Ave. is planning two grand opening special events before they officially reopen their doors in December.
New general manager Brantley Price said that starting immediately the restaurant will be taking reservations for their special dinner event on Nov. 21.
The dinner will be reservation only, with 60 seats available for the event. Dinner is $80 per person and features a set menu that includes options for a four course meal.
Community members interested in attending the event can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (903)927-1400; dinner will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The menu includes three options for appetizers, crab cakes, Ginocchio shrimp and blue crab claws. Two salad options will follow the appetizer, with three different cuts of steak are available for dinner.
Each main course will also be served with Au Gratin potatoes and baked grilled tomatoes with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Chocolate mousse cake and bread pudding will be available for dessert.
Following the event the next weekend, Price said that the restaurant will also host a cocktail kickoff party on Nov. 28. More details on the event will be released at a later date, though Price said this event will also be reservation only.
Price said that the restaurant wanted the chance to do something special for the community after being closed for such a long period of time.
“I know that a lot of people out there were missing us, and we miss them, so we wanted to give people something to look forward to,” Price said.
He added that the two events will also give staff the time to train for the grand reopening, since the restaurant now has an almost entirely new staff, including Price.
“This gives us the ability to do some troubleshooting and to get feedback from the community on what we can do better, or what we are doing well,” he said. “We are always open to feedback and hearing what the community want to see from us.”
On Dec. 1 this year Price said the restaurant will reopen its doors officially, though it will look a little different.
This includes the basic COVID-19 precautions required by the state of Texas, which require tables to be spaced six feet apart, for customers to wear masks and social distance, and for nothing to be left on the tables
Additionally, Price said that the restaurant will now be reservation only, with a new online reservation platform available on the restaurant’s website beginning next month.
“This is a way for us to make sure that our customers are safe, and that we have the best possible quality of service,” Price said.
The restaurant will also now only be available for dinner services, with hours planned for 5 to 10 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. according to Price.
“We really want people to feel comfortable when they come here, and to do this in the most responsible way that we can,” he said.