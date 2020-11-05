The Ginocchio, located at 707 North Washington Ave., announced the hiring of a new General Manager, Brantley Price.
Price was hired in October as part of the ongoing effort to get the restaurant ready to reopen. He has over nine years of experience as a general manager, with six of those years spent in the food and beverage industry.
“We are looking for him to bring a fresh look and better quality service to the restaurant,” said owner Alan Loudermilk.
Loudermilk said that the reopening of the restaurant requires staff to face a number of unique challenges, especially during 2020.
“There are a number of unique challenges in operating a restaurant like The Ginocchio in these very unusual times. We are confident that Brantley and Chef Reynaldo can lead the charge in overcoming these challenges and can guide The Ginocchio back to the highest levels of excellence in dining, cocktails and service,” he said.
The restaurant is still closed, though Loudermilk said that they will announce the reopening schedule soon.
“Positive things are happening in Marshall, and we are proud to be part of this historic community. Pandemic, social unrest, polarization – let’s work together to address these challenges, while respecting all members of our community, regardless of ethnicity, background, gender or religion. Our mission requires no less,” Loudermilk said.
For more information or to keep up with news about the Ginocchio, go to the restaurants website at www.theginocchio.com.