The Harrison County Farmers Market will kick off Saturday at Telegraph Park in Marshall from 7 a.m. to noon.
Group treasurer Suzanne Carter said that Saturday’s market will be a “soft opening” with a number of vendors waiting to participate until later in the month.
“We usually have a large fresh flowers market on our first weekend back, but this year with everything it does not appear that that will happen,” Carter said.
Though the opening may be soft, Carter said that vendors selling flowers, plants, fresh produce, crafts and more will still be at the market every day it is open.
“As the market goes on we will continue to grow, as we usually do. About 10 vendors will be out the first weekend,” she said.
Carter said that the market plans to follow all state regulations to keep the public safe, including all vendors wearing masks, having sanitation stations set up, requiring guests to social distance and more.
“Especially today, with everything that is going on, knowing that your food is locally sourced and getting it right from the farmers who grow it is very important,” Carter said. “We are considered essential, and can remain open just like any grocery store. Except you know exactly where your food is coming from.”
The market will be hosted every Saturday through August, according to Carter, who said that if supplies last that the market could go on until September.
“We operated until September last year, so it really just depends,” Carter said.
For more information on the Harrison County Farmer Market go to www.facebook.com/MarshallTXMarket.