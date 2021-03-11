This weekend Marshall community members are in for a special treat with Circus on Ice planning to perform two shows at the East End Conference Center on Saturday.
Show times start at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with tickets still available online through www.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 for children and $25 for adults to attend.
Manager of the Clarion Pointe hotel Ankit Desai said that the conference center has worked with the company before, Taconhy Entertainment, when they hosted the Horror Maze in October 2020.
Desai said that the conference center will be utilizing 50 percent capacity during the event, leaving 250 seats maximum available for each show.
The show itself will feature famous characters from local children’s entertainment, along with traditional circus performers such as jugglers, hula hoop artists, and clowns — all on the ice.
The show will also feature ice skating performances, with the preview for the event calling it, “an elegant, temperamental ballet on ice combined with a magnificent traditional circus acts.”