The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will perform for community members outdoors this weekend in celebration of the holiday season, showcasing members of the group’s brass quintet.
The event will be hosted by MSO on Saturday starting at 6 p.m., playing on the outdoor stage at Marshall’s Telegraph Park.
Members of the brass quintet Douglas Lockard, Mark Crim, Rachael Phillips, Nathan Phillips and Jeremy Gressman will perform during the concert.
The event will be socially distanced, with community members encouraged to bring their own seating options and wear masks.
The event is part of the orchestra’s regular meet your orchestra event series, which allows community members to get to know the members of MSO outside of their annual concerts.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, MSO delayed their season, kicking off finally with another meet and greet event in October.
This meet and greet will be the final event for MSO this year, with additional events planned for next year.
Additional events planned for 2021 will have more details released at a later date at ww.marshallsymphony.com.