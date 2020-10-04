The historic Jefferson hotel has a new look, thanks to Jerome and Pam Jones.
The hotel hosted a grand opening earlier this week, where they showcased the fully renovated building along with a number of the available rooms.
The 170 year old building was purchased by the couple in July of this year, and they spent the last few months adding their own personal touch to the famously haunted hotel.
The interior of the building is now covered wall to floor in antiques from the couples personal collection, that span widely in area and location of origin.
The new design offers a unique hotel experience, along with a number of two and three bedroom rooms making the hotel the perfect place for families to stay.
The hotel also features a number of themed rooms, including the Egyptian room which will contain two actual antique Egyptian sarcophagi, a doll room, a nautical room, a train room, the Pride House room, the Bridal Suite, the Honeymoon suite, a carnival room, Bigfoot room, and a mask/Mardi Gras room.
Bookings are full every weekend through the end of the year, according to Pam and Jerome, who said that the support that the hotel has received during this time has been amazing.
“We are so grateful,” Jerome said. “We hope to see everyone down here.”