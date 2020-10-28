JEFFERSON — The Opera House Theatre Players and their guests in Jefferson this past weekend survived the alien invasion as the organization hosted a remake of Orson Welles’ 1938 radio production, ”War of the Worlds.”
The play was held in front of two separate full houses at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in downtown Jefferson and served as the theater group’s opening for its 32nd season.
Play director and performer, Keitih Lack, introduced the production’s five actors who took on several roles each in the script that was written for a cast of 20.
The cast of five included Lack, Joe Todaro, Bob Hinckley, Joe Wardlaw and Marcia Thomas.
Following the performances, Thomas, who also serves as OHTP president, thanked everyone, including Lack who played Orson Welles and operated the sound effects also.
Thomas said the group is now casting for its upcoming musical, “Wonderettes,” which is to be performed in December.
Thomas is looking to host auditions from females, aged teenage and up.
Singing, dancing and light acting will be expected for those cast in a role.
Rehearsals will be held throughout November with show dates on Dec. 3-5 in Jefferson.
Information about the tryouts can be found on the group’s website at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.