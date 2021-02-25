A reception celebrating local artists presented in the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s February show titled "Cosmic Creativity" took place on Thursday at the Marshall Place Gallery. The reception was rescheduled from last week due to snow and ice in the area.
Artists Ilea Osbourne and Randy Sherrod had their work on display during the event, a show that will remain on display through the end of the week. This show was both Osbourne and Sherrod’s first gallery show in Marshall.
“I am very excited, because most of the time when I show my work I go up to Dallas, so it’s great to have a show here in Marshall,” Osbourne said.
The two worked together to create a collaborative painting that was raffled off during the event, going to winner Robert Cook.
Sherrod said that he began the painting, working on the background pieces before passing it off to Osbourne to created the center portion of the artwork, before passing it back to Sherrod for final touches.
“I feel really honored to have done a show with her, because she is truly a very talented artist,” Sherrod said.
After this show is completed, the MRAC plans to host another art show in April, with the first two weeks dedicated to art done by Marshall High School students, and the second scheduled for the group’s annual Mini Monet competition.
Sherrod will also participate in another art show in April, in Dallas called “Pancakes and Booze”. Anyone interested in learning more about this upcoming show can do so on Sherrod’s Facebook page through www.facebook.com/randy.sherrod.