Staff Reports
Are you looking for ways to help your community? The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring temporary positions for the 2020 Census in the City of Marshall and Harrison County.
All 2020 Census jobs are temporary. The largest number of positions available are for census takers. Pay rates vary by area.
By working for the Census Bureau, you can help them reach their goal for the 2020 Census to ensure everyone is counted.
Census counts have a huge impact on our community. There are so many reasons our nation needs to be counted completely and accurately.
The count happens every 10 years with the decennial census, which influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year. Here’s some of what the census numbers effect:
- Medicaid
- School lunch programs
- Community development grants
- Road and school construction
- Medical services
- Business locations
If you’re interested, please visit the Census Bureau at 2020census.gov/jobs to apply. You’ll also be able to see descriptions and frequently asked questions.