In today’s world, many young people fall through the cracks in life or simply do not receive the support and resources needed to become the best versions of themselves. Marshall native Keivonta Tony is looking to change that, with the official opening of her new nonprofit the Uprooted Foundation.
The new foundation has been a project Tony said she has been working on for over two years, and focuses on helping students from seventh to 12th grades receive the support and resources that they need.
Tony has spent years working within the community, surrounded by both higher education at Wiley College and through driving a school bus for the local district. In that time, she said she has seen the impact that occurs when young people are not equipped for the challenges of adult life, and how they try to navigate them on their own.
“Those are fundamentals that children need to learn,” she said, “and the goal is not leaving them hanging to figure out life on their own.”
During her youth, she said that she used to be very outdoorsy, and loved to participate in any outdoor or education opportunity that came up, especially with the Boys and Girls club. However, as she has grown older Tony said she has seen a drop in the number of students interested in such programs, and the number of parents looking to stay involved.
The organization hosted a grand opening to celebrate the new nonprofit with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce this past week, encouraging those in attendance to get involved if they could, but also to spread the word about the new nonprofit.
“Some of the kids have dreams and aspirations but don’t know how that end result looks like,” said Director Stacia Runnels during the chamber grand opening event.
The Uprooted foundation looks to address all of these challenges, aiming to connect young people in the community with any resource, information, or answer to any question they may need before they move on to adult life.
She said that this can be anything from classes on personal hygiene to trips to local museums, and even tours and mentorships from local schools and businesses.
Additionally, she said she wants to offer assistance when it comes to job applications, applying and receiving special commendations, and even adding language courses.
Tony also stated that her goal of working with seventh-graders to seniors was to address the children that have the least amount of attention brought to them, adding that in those grades school districts tend to focus more on athletics and academics, and less on the well rounded student as a whole.
The Uprooted Foundation hopes to connect students with all of their interests, find and invigorate the passions that they have, and then provide the tools for them to follow that passion, and set and reach their own goals.
“There is a lot to do, but I am so excited to get this started,” she said.
The Uprooted Foundation is not only looking for students who are interested in participating the new progam, but also is looking for volunteers and active partners in the community to help the organization grow. For more information on how to sign up, or get involved community members can go to www.theuprootedfoundation.com, or contact Tony at (903) 917-6190 for more information.