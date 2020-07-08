JEFFERSON — This fall’s annual Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards in Jefferson, sponsored by the East Texas Performing Arts Inc., is set to feature singers and performers from across the globe, incaluding The Voice star Peter Donegan.
In celebration of his participation this fall, Donegan is set to offer a free, online concert hosted by the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday ahead of his appearance in Jefferson this October.
“This is a preview concert online ahead of Peter Donegan coming to Jefferson Oct. 15 -18 for the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards,” Event Organizer Preston Taylor said Tuesday. “I plan several more of these online events with other artists before the awards this fall.”
The concert will be streamed live Thursday on the Texas Sounds’ Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/TexasSounds/
Donegan is the son of late British singer songwriter Lonnie Donegan who wrote a song for Tom Jones in the 1960s. Donegan appeared on The Voice United Kingdom before eventually exiting the show before the finale round.
To learn more about Donegan and his new single set to release on Aug. 1, visit his website at https://peterdonegan.com/
The awards, which are sponsored annually by the Jefferson based non-profit East Texas Performing Arts Inc., features more than a dozen acts from across the world to compete each year for the coveted titles of “Entertainer of the Year,” “Male Vocalist of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and seven others awards.
This year’s awards event is set for Oct. 15-18 in downtown Jefferson and will feature more than a dozen artists, duos and bands vying for the top awards.
Performing acts this year include the Hilljacks Band from Norway, Peter Donegan from the United Kingdom, the Country Sisters from the Czech Republic and many more.
For more information about the annual country music awards, visit their website at www.TexasSounds.org.