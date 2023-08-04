The Weisman co-op of stores located at 211 N. Washington St. in Marshall will officially close its doors this month, with the business citing a loss of its lease as the reason for closure.
The business has been operating within the historical building for 20 years, with owners touting it as one of the best years of business thus far in 2023.
The final day of business for the store will be Aug. 19, with sales ongoing through August, as well as an online auction planned for September to liquidate merchandise.
The history of the Weisman Center as a business in Marshall began in 1878 when Joe Weisman formed Joe Weisman and Company, on the north side of Peter Whetstone Square. In 1900 he moved his business, which had grown into a department store, to the North Washington Avenue building.
Weisman and Company remained a family business committed to community service until 1972 under Weisman’s son-in-law Joe Hirsch and grandsons Martin and Joe Hirsch. Weisman and Company stayed in operation under different owners until 1990.
The building itself was designed by architect C.G. Lancaster, who also designed Memorial City Hall along with many other historical buildings in Marshall.