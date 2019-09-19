The Buddy Power Production group recently kicked off its production of The Wild Women of Winedale and will continue performances this weekend.
Director Cherry Fisher said that the show has received a great response from the community thus far.
“We have had a really nice turn out,” Fisher said, “It has been a very nice, pleasant response.”
The show is being performed at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 501 Indian Springs St.
Three performances are left, for today, tomorrow and Friday Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m.
The cast is made up of local women, and is entirely female.
“Even though it is a play with all women cast, the guys will love it too,” Fisher said.
She said that anyone is able to come and see themselves, or their family in the characters.
“They will see their moms, grandma, aunts and sisters in these characters,” Fisher said.
To purchase tickets you can call Fisher at 903-930-0163.