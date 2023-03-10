The Marshall Regional Arts Council’s monthly Third Saturday weekend of events is back again for 2023, with the first event of the year kicking off March 16-18 in downtown Marshall.
“We are so excited to kick back off our third Saturday weekend after the success of last years events,” said Fran Hurley, director of MRAC, “The momentum is growing, we are having a lot more performers contact us and ask to be a part of it.”
Events kick off next Thursday will a new series by 92.3 The Depot radio station called Boogie on the Bricks 2.0. The event will kick off from 8 p.m. to midnight at Telegraph Park and will feature Wes Jeans and Mason McFarland.
Then on Friday, community members can come to Telegraph Park once more for the first St. Patrick’s Day Silent Disco hosted by Marshall’s city tourism department.
The event will feature music from three different radio stations to listen to; green beer and other alcoholic beverages provided by Bubble Bar; non-alcoholic mocktails provided by the Blue Frog; and food and other items provided by Pazzeria by Pietro’s.
The event will kick off at 7 p.m. at the park and run through 10 p.m. Tickets for the silent disco are available at www.visitmarshalltexas.net and cover the cost of headphone rentals for the event.
Three live performances will also be taking place around the downtown area starting at 6 p.m. Saturday March 18.
Shreveport band The Lovers, made up of Cole Vosbury and Amanda Swarts, will be performing in Marshall for the first time Saturday, headlining the stage at Telegraph Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial City Hall will also host a performance Saturday evening, with Payton Pierce performing at the center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets to the Pierce concert are available at www.memorialcityhall.com.
Local country star Keaton Bradbury will also be performing on Saturday, taking over Telegraph Park stage for his planned performance from 8 to 10 p.m.
“We are getting everything set up early for the year this time, and something new this year is that we are including Thursday’s also,” Hurley said. “Those will be jam sessions sponsored by 92.3 The Depot and lead every month by Wes Jeans and Mason McFarland.”
The regular event series is sponsored by the Marshall Regional Arts Council, a local arts nonprofit with the goal of encouraging and promoting arts in the East Texas region.
The event will be held on the third weekend of every month from March through September this year, with more information on upcoming concerts and where to attend local events found at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.