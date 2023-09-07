After a summer hiatus, the regular Third Saturday weekend event series, hosted by the Marshall Regional Arts Council, is back for this month, with plans to host performances Sept. 15-17.
The regular free monthly performances hosted by MRAC will be supplementing planned performances for the first annual Boogie Woogie festival taking place that same weekend.
Outside of the planned Boogie Woogie festival events, the Marshall Regional Arts Council will host a weekend full of performances to add to the festival and continue a full weekend of music and fun.
Friday performances for Third Saturday event will kick off at 7 p.m. with the 92.3 FM The Depot’s regular Boogie on the Bricks, featuring local artists Jake Williams and Pepper Holt.
Then another local favorite, Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, will take the stage at Telegraph Park as the Friday evening headliner, performing from 9 to 11 p.m.
Then on Saturday, as performances at the Boogie Woogie festival begin to wind down, JD Bailey will take the stage at Telegraph Park from 7 to 10 p.m. Bailey will perform a celebratory salute to Marshall’s Boogie Woogie history and a blend of his own music and current songs you might hear on the radio.
Then kicking back off on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Telegraph Park, community members will also be able to enjoy Third Saturday performances in downtown once again. The Moberly Baptist Church with Anne Leslie and Praise Friends will take the stage during that time.
The group will play through 6 p.m., performing gospel music for the community members in attendance.
All Third Saturday performances are free and open to the public, though performances specific to the Boogie Woogie festival require ticket purchase to enter.
Stage sponsors for the event include Scheef and Stone and Davis Chemical Services, with additional sponsors including 92.3 The Depot, Texas Sounds International Music Awards, Harrison County Historical Society, The city of Marshall and much more.
Additional Third Saturday events are planned for the remaining of the year, with festivals planned for downtown Marshall on the third weekend of October and November. More information will be released on the upcoming festivals through the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.