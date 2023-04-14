Community members looking for something fun and free to enjoy this weekend when the weather is nice can look no further than downtown Marshall, where the Marshall Regional Arts Council and its partners will once again host Third Saturday Weekend events.
Starting Thursday the series kicked off with 92.3 The Depot’s regular Boogie on the Bricks 2.0 event, featuring music from local artists Wes Jeans and Mason McFarland at Telegraph Park.
The event runs every third Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. with all musicians encouraged to come out and play with the two local musicians.
Continuing on Friday events will include live concerts beginng at 6 p.m. at Telegraph Park. Performers for this month include Payton Barrett who will take the stage 6 to 8 p.m.
Barrett is a Harleton native who will make his debut in Marshall this week, performing his acoustical style solo music for the community to enjoy.
The Wes Jeans band will then take the stage at Telegraph Park from 8 to 10 p.m. The band is well known for its Blues and Rock sounds, and performs around the east Texas area and beyond.
Then on Saturday the Cypress Junior Women’s Club will present Taste of Marshall in downtown, an event that will feature fashion, food trucks, and a number of other elements of family entertainment.
The event is a fundraiser for the Cypress Junior Women’s Club, with a fashion show planned for the event from 4 to 5 p.m. at Telegraph Park.
Then Saturday evening local stars Keaton Bradbury and Pepper Holt will take the stage, with Bradbury taking the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. and Holt performing immediately after from 7 to 9 p.m.
More information on the ongoing event series and what is planned for this weekend is available online at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.