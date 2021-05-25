For the students at Texas Early College High School, their last five years weren’t just about learning the required lessons, Valedictorian Jacob Lambright says.
They also learned how to deal with sudden changes and taking non-traditional paths as well as how to work with people of all persuasions and perspectives.
“I think one of the most important things that we’ve learned over the years is how to work with each other and set our differences aside,” he said. “I think another important thing that we’ve learned is how to adapt to unexpected situations. There’s no doubt that all of the knowledge we’ve obtained during our time at TECHS will be valuable once we move forward with our lives.”
Thirty-six students graduated from Texas Early College High School on Saturday afternoon in an intimate ceremony held at Carthage High School. Students celebrated the end of their high school careers with friends, family and their teachers.
Members of the Class of 2021 are: Nathan Alexander, Brianna Arias, Kassidy Brooks, Emily Brown, Kylie Coit, Pavan Cox, Emily Cummings, Keylee Daly, Isaiah Fair-Miles, Teviyan Hayley, Milton Houston, Logan Jameson-Hatch, Kalyn Jackson, Ashlin Johnson, Kenneth Kelding, Jada Kelley, Jacob Lambright, Logan Landreneaux, Jamian Manning, Julian Mierop, Katelyn Minatrea, Lindsay Pleban, Lane Phillips, Johnnie Faye Pollard, Trevor Reeves, Leslie Rhoades, Diana Valle-Rios, Anthony Sanchez, Caleb Shady, Alise Shipwash, Paul Simmons, Miguel Tamez, Taylor Warren, Savanna Wilburn, Ariana Williams and Hayden Williams.
Principal Bob Garcia told the students gathered inside the small auditorium that their hard work had paid off.
“Last year I used a line where we let our kids leave at Spring Break for the COVID pandemic, we didn’t see them again until graduation. I thought that was a long time. But some of these students did their whole senior year online,” he said, noting that teachers and students were emailing, texting and calling as they worked to finish their degrees during the pandemic.
“We had them finish in December and we had them finish yesterday,” Garcia said. “But however they finished, they finished and they’re sitting right here today.”
Salutatorian Johnnie Faye Pollard, in her speech, thanked parents, the administration and teachers for fighting “so hard for us to have some sense of normalcy and arrive at this day despite the unpresented circumstances that this world has presented us along our journey.”
“I would like to specifically thank the teachers who are so helpful to us all through our high school careers,” she said. “We know that the pandemic transition was not an easy one. When we were all in limbo waiting on the answer to redundant question of ‘What’s next?’ day in and out, you never missed a beat, and we thank you.”
Lambright praised his classmates for quickly adapting to the changes the pandemic brought, noting they had already been doing some if not most of their classes online. He also praised them for learning to work with each other and learning to set aside differences.
“Learning how to work well with others and adapting to sudden, unexpected circumstances are skills that will be extremely valuable as some of us begin our college experience and others begin their careers,” he said.
Lambright also thanked his classmates for putting up with his “excessive amounts of dad jokes” and remembered Nathan Alexander, a classmate who died last year.
“Nathan was a kind, respectful and hardworking student,” Lambright said. “Nathan completed all of his coursework at TECHS and had plans to attend the University of Northern Arkansas at the beginning of 2021. Nathan is dearly missed by the TECHS family.”
But now that the Class of 2021 is off to the real world? Lambright said it was time for them to leave the comfort of the lives they had known and to venture off to the real world.
“Remember you can achieve any goal you set your mind to, and work hard to achieve that goal,” he said.