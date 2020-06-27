The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County, on Saturday, of three new COVID-19 cases, according to information released by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“Ya’ll stay safe out there,” County Judge Chad Sims encouraged during his daily 4 p.m. update.
He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 291 positive cases, 30 have been fatalities, and 197 have been recoveries for a current total of 64 active cases.
“I urge all of us to continue to take this seriously so that our numbers do not continue to climb here in Harrison County,” said Sims. “Masks, social distancing and keeping your hands clean will help prevent the spread.”
Marshall Manor announced Saturday that they now have 23 positive resident cases. The remaining staff and residents are anticipated to be tested on Monday.
All residents and staff will be tested weekly until everyone is negative in accordance to CDC guidelines, the nursing home stated on their Facebook page.
Statewide Cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 6 p.m., Saturday, 244 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,959,617 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 143,371 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
Of those, a total of 2,366 have resulted in death and 78,248 have recovered, for a total of 62,757 active cases.