Two search warrant executions on Thursday yielded drugs and several arrests, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
“We continue to join forces to combat drugs in our community that are ruining so many lives,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “I am very proud of our violent crimes and narcotics task force and the partnership with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department share. We will never stop fighting for our community.”
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of North Franklin in Marshall on Thursday, detaining several people who were inside the home and finding about nine grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.
Adan Lopez-Garcia, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams. He remains in the Harrison County Jail, with bond set at $75,000.
Brayden McMahon, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interference with official duties due to his hindrance of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said. He remains in the Harrison County Jail, with bond set at $2,000.
A second search warrant was executed on Private Road 1331 in Harrison County. The sheriff’s office said the Joint Narcotics Task Force received information that a woman named Amber Lawson was wanted by the Marshall Police Department.
“Task Force investigators searched for Lawson and located her car parked at Marvin Gene ‘Bubba’ Pearson’s residence,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Contact was made with Pearson, and he invited JNTF investigators inside his house to look for Lawson. While inside, investigators observed methamphetamine in plain view.”
The sheriff’s office said they found 19 grams of meth, a shotgun, a rifle, a handgun and another rifle inside the home. Pearson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (four counts) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Pearson remains in the Harrison County Jail, with bond set at a total of $275,000.