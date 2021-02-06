Three individuals were arrested this week after an internet sales transaction went wrong in Marshall.
According to information provided by the city, at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Marshall Police Emergency Communications received a call about an internet sales transaction gone wrong in the parking lot of a Marshall business located on Highway 59 South. The business name was not released.
During the course of the transaction, the prospective buyer assaulted the seller and stole the property. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle with the victim following the suspect toward the Interstate.
Once on Interstate 20, the victim's car was allegedly struck by the suspect vehicle, resulting in a crash involving a third unrelated vehicle.
The suspect's vehicle was located and stopped by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Hallsville Police Department on FM 450. Jalonte Lemar Thomas, Oshin Axil Gaona, and Eduardo Vasquez Jr. were arrested and booked in the Harrison County Jail, all charged with robbery, a Second Degree felony.
The Marshall Police Department thanks the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Hallsville Police Department for their valuable assistance.
"Don't become a victim of opportunity. Selling to strangers in a secluded area is a recipe for a robbery, assault, personal injury, or worse. We urge citizens to use safe buying and selling practices in Internet exchanges. Our Marshall Police Department Internet Sales Exchange site at 2101 East End Blvd North features two parking spaces and 24-hour camera surveillance," Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth said.