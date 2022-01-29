Three candidates have filed so far for the three district seats up for election in May for the Marshall City Council, with none drawing a challenger as of Friday.
Incumbent councilmembers Amanda Abraham of District 5 and Micah Fenton of District 7 have both filed for re-election in May. Both Fenton and Abraham are running for their second term on city council.
Councilmember Vernia Calhoun of District 6 has reached her term limit, volunteering to serve as representative of her district for 8 years. One candidate has filed for Calhoun’s open position so far: Reba Godfrey.
During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved a motion to officially call the election of the three districts on May 7 this year, as well as formally adopt an elections agreement with Marshall ISD.
Filing for the May 7 general election began Jan. 19 and will remain open through Feb. 18. Community members interested in filing for the election can pick up an application for the general election ballot at the City Secretary’s Office at Marshall City Hall. Candidate packets can be picked up in-person at City Hall, or accessed online at www.marshalltexas.net.