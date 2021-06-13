HALLSVILLE — Three Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles drill team dancers are headed off to cheer on their new college teams after hosting a college signing day event at their alma mater on Friday.
Graduated Bobcat Belles Logan Baldridge, Grace Crump and Mackenzie Duckworth celebrated the Bobcat Belles’ first ever college signing day event as three prepare to head off to cheer on their new teams.
“If you have had the privilege of working with any of these young ladies, you know that their work ethic, determination, leadership and heart are nothing short of incredible,” Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles Director Kathryn Calaway said Friday.
“They each have gone through an intense and stressful audition process. Each had a different experience, some were virtual and some were in person, some took place over the span of a weekend and some took several weeks, some found out they made the team in person and some found out online. What wasn’t different though was the pride and joy that was shared among their team and families upon selection, and the sacrifices and hard work it took to get them to that point.”
Calaway said the girls have a combined 39 years of dance experience between them and still spend about 15 hours a week dancing or practicing dance.
“They have been a joy to work with, a blessing to our team and an inspiration to both their teammates and directors,” she said.
Baldridge signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio on Friday and will dance on their Pom Squad. Crump signed with Baylor University on Friday and is now a member of the university’s Songleaders. Duckworth signed with Stephen F. Austin State University on Friday and is a member of the Lumberjacks’ Pom Squad.
As the cake and cheers commenced after the signings, the girls described what they each plan to do during the next phase of their lives.
“I plan to major in psychology,” Baldridge, 18, said. “I’m so excited to be apart of the amazing Pom Squad team at UTSA. They’re an amazing group of girls and so encouraging. More than 60 tried out for the team and only 20 made it so I’m so excited.”
Duckworth, 18, said she plans to major in math at SFASU.
“I’ve been dancing for 15 years and I’m just so excited to be with such an encouraging group of girls,” she said Friday.
Crump, 18, said she had always known Baylor University was the only college she wanted to attend.
“I grew up a Baylor University fan, even though my parents went to other colleges,” she said. “I just love the environment there, it’s a Christian university, and I love the size and location. I plan to major in medical humanities. I’ve already had some practices with the Songleaders team there and they are all very encouraging, uplifting to each other and really want everyone to succeed.”
Calaway said the Bobcat Belles Collegiate Signing Day was a first this year but it’s something she plans to do in the future going forward.
“Dancers are athletes and athletes have collegiate signing days so I feel like our dancers should have the same,” she said.