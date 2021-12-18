Three East Texans have been indicted for the possession and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine as well as possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in the region, court records show.
Alicia Ratley, 26, of Big Sandy was indicted on two charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute of less than five grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute between five and 50 grams of methamphetamine. Ratley is also charged with use, carrying, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Nathan Hogan, 31, of Gladewater was also indicted on two charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute between five and 50 grams of methamphetamine. Hogan was also charged with use, carrying and possession of a firearm during a drug crime, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited person possessing a firearm.
Channon Young, 46, from Longview, was also indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
All three are currently being held in the Harrison County Jail.