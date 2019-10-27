JEFFERSON — A Jefferson ISD student is soon to be taken off of life support a family friend said on Saturday, following injuries sustained in a car wreck earlier in the week that also left his two older brothers hospitalized.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the Anderson family of Jefferson after mom Kim Anderson and her three sons were involved in car wreck while driving to a football game on Thursday, family friend Heather Branyan said on Saturday.
While Texas Department of Public Safety officials did not release information about the wreck, Branyan said the wreck happened Thursday afternoon on Highway 49 in Jefferson when Anderson and her sons were headed to a local football game where Anderson would also work the concession stand. The boys' father Raymond Anderson was not in the car during the crash.
Branyan said the youngest son, eight-year-old Reed Anderson is set to be taken off of life support today after doctors said he could not recover from his injuries. Branyan said Reed's parents made the heartfelt choice to donate their son's organs to other children in critical need, turning their personal tragedy into life for someone else.
"Reed's brothers, Nick, 15 and Joseph, 14, are also at LSU in Shreveport in ICU," Branyan said. "Kim has bumps and bruises but wasn't hospitalized."
Branyan set up the Go Fund Me page for the Anderson family on Friday to help with any medical, travel or funeral costs during this time.
The fund had raised more than $2,000 in less than 24 hours by Saturday, reaching almost half of its $5,000 goal.
The fund can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/63t2h6-the-anderson-family
"Anyone who can also cook meals for the family right now, that would be good," Branyan said. "Kim and Raymond have been at LSU since this happened and haven't left."
Joseph and Nick Anderson both attend Jefferson High School and Reed attended Jefferson Elementary School.
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to that sweet family and we will continue to lift them up in prayer," Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said on Saturday. "The accident also left the other driver with injuries. We should also keep him and his family in our prayers too. I know God has a plan for all of us. We must ask Him for guidance and solace to get through difficult times such as these."