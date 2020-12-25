The Marshall Police Department arrested three juveniles Christmas morning in connection with a burglary at a local business on Victory Drive.
“This morning at a little after 6 a.m. MPD patrol officers were NOT nestled all snug in their beds; they were responding to an alarm call at a local business on Victory Drive,” MPD reported on its Facebook page.
“When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered a shattered window and located one juvenile inside the store and a vehicle attempting to leave the scene,” officials indicated. “A total of three juveniles were detained in relation to the burglary.”
This is an ongoing investigation.
“More information will be released as it becomes available,” officials said.