For this year’s annual Hometown Best competition, the Marshall News Messenger added three new catagories for winners: best women-owned, Black-owned and Hispanic-owned business in the city.

Three local businesses, Deborah’s Boutique, Elisha’s Food for the Soul and Miguels Authentic Meican Food restaurant, were chosen as the winners of these new recognitions this year.

