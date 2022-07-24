For this year’s annual Hometown Best competition, the Marshall News Messenger added three new catagories for winners: best women-owned, Black-owned and Hispanic-owned business in the city.
Three local businesses, Deborah’s Boutique, Elisha’s Food for the Soul and Miguels Authentic Meican Food restaurant, were chosen as the winners of these new recognitions this year.
Owner Deborah Parker has won Hometown Best recognitions many times before, and said she is grateful for the recognition in this new category as this year’s best woman-owned business.
“This has been a hard year for my family and I, so this recognition is really special,” Parker said, “We try to be very real and honest with our customers, and try to offer them what they want, and I think they are very loyal in return.”
The business has been open for 23 years, with its current location at 100 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall.
Community members can learn more about the business through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DeborahsBoutique, or visit the store during regular business hours Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 10a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elisha’s Food for the Soul
Elisha’s Food for the Soul was recognized this month as the first winners of the best Black-owned business in Marshall, with owner Elisha Williamson stating that none of it would be possible without the support from her family.
Williamson and her two daughters, Shanika Jackson and Anitra Rosobourogh, work together with her at the restaurant, and have been doing so since they first opened in 2018. She also recognized her grandson Markavion Williams, who also works at the restaurant, as well as her husband Nathaniel Williamson, for all of his support.
“This is such a blessing, it really really is,” Williamson said.
The restaurant has also been recognized many other times in various other Hometown Best categories. Community members can learn more about the business through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ElishasFoodForTheSoul, or visit the restaurant at their location at 404 Forrest Terrace Drive in Marshall.
Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Miguel Lopez, owner and operator of Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, was recognized this year as the first winner of the best Hispanic-owned business in Marshall.
Lopez said that the award was an honor, and thanked the community for their continued support of both himself, his family and the restaurant they run.
“We hope to see everyone who is a customer, and everyone who isn’t a customer, continue their support of us here,” Lopez said.
The restaurant has been recognized a number of times previously through Hometown Best, including as best Mexican food restaurant in Marshall multiple times.
Community members can head over to the restaurant at 105 E. Houston St. during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or check out the businesses Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Miguelsmarshalltx.