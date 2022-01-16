City Council Districts 5, 6 and 7 are on the ballot for the scheduled May 7 election in Marshall this year, with filing for the position opening next week.
City Councilmembers Vernia Calhoun of District 5, Amanda Abraham of District 6 and Micah Fenton of District 7 will all be up for reelection.
Both Abraham and Fenton confirmed their interest in running for reelection in May. Both councilmembers will be running for their second term in the office.
Councilmember Calhoun has reached her term limit in May, volunteering to serve eight years on the city council, and cannot seek reelection.
“We have come a long way,” Calhoun said. “We are not where we used to be, but we are not where we want to be.”
Calhoun stated that her last council meeting will be in May, at which time she will turn over her position to the winner of the upcoming election.
Any interested candidates may submit an application for the general election ballot between Jan. 19 through Feb. 18 at the City Secretary’s Office at Marshall City Hall. Candidate packets can be picked up in-person at City Hall, or accessed online at www.marshalltexas.net.
The General Election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. South.