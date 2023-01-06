A Harrison County grand jury handed down 34 indictments last month, including the indictments of three Marshall residents who were arrested last October in connection with a neighborhood shooting.
The three codefendants, 18-year-old Tyson Tydre Smith, 21-year-old Jacarrion Dejuan Green and 17-year-old Jerbraylon Lavone Brazzell, were all indicted for the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity. Brazzell was additionally indicted for deadly conduct/discharging firearm.
According to a press release issued by Marshall Police Department at the time of their arrest, Marshall 911 emergency officials were alerted of gunfire in the area near Poplar Street and Summit Street around 10:15 p.m. Oct. 13, 2022.
Responding officers found an empty vehicle with its engine running.
“The vehicle appeared to have been struck several times by projectiles and had a flat front passenger-side tire,” MPD officials said. “Officers established a perimeter around the area, and contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for assistance from a K-9 officer.”
A Marshall officer found two suspects within the perimeter and detained them. A probable cause for arrest report notes that the two suspects, who were identified as Smith and Brazzell, were seen running at the intersection of Calloway Street and East Wright Street.
A Harrison County deputy and his K-9 additionally found a gun that had been abandoned at an intersection and a third person, identified as Green, who was hiding behind a residence.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, Green was located hiding in a wooded area on Lake Street after fleeing from officers.
Machete Assault
The grand jury also indicted Bryon Matthew Nelson, 47, of Marshall for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Sept. 30, 2022 incident.
According to the indictment and probable cause for arrest report, Nelson allegedly threatened to harm his mother with a machete on Sept. 30, 2022.
Police responded to the incident in the 200 block of Private Road 1329 around 10:42 p.m. that day. Upon officers’ arrival, Nelson hid in barn. When he exited the barn, he still had the machete in tow and refused to speak with police. He fled back to the barn and barricaded himself.
The Harrison County Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the scene due to him being barricaded in the barn. After several attempts to speak with Nelson, the ERT team had to deploy gas and a bean bag shotgun to get Nelson to release the machete. They then had to force him to the ground to restrain him.
Car Assault
The grand jury indicted Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, of Naples, for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an Oct. 16, 2022 incident.
According to the indictment and probable cause for arrest reports, Berry caused bodily injury to his parents on Oct. 16, 2022, by allegedly running them over with a vehicle.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, HCSO deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to Private Road 3454 in Longview in reference to a man allegedly running over his parents. The probable cause for arrest reports show that officers found Berry’s father on the ground with apparent injuries to his head and abdomen. His mother reported pain in her leg.
The incident stemmed from an argument that ensued between Berry and his roommate. The two reportedly live next door to the victims. The probable cause for arrest report notes that following a physical altercation between Berry and his roommate, Berry stormed to his parents’ home looking for the roommate.
The probable cause for arrest reports further notes that once the father woke up to see what the commotion was about, a physical altercation began which escalated to Berry allegedly running him over and also striking his mother.
The parents were transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers noted that the mother sustained a fracture to the right leg and a broken knuckle on her left hand. The father sustained multiple injuries to his body, and was airlifted to a Tyler hospital with life threatening injuries, which included a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, fractured femur and fractured ribs.
Indecency with a Child
The grand jury indicted Jacobo Gutierrez-Arvizu, 44, of Norcross, Georgia for two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to the indictment, the reported crimes occurred on July 1, 2018 against two children who were younger than age 17.
Additional Indictments
Others indicted for the December term were:
- Charlie Floyd Chism Sr., 65, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Bertran Bernard Evins, 56, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Scott Ledbetter, 41, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Aaron Ray Wiley, 28, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ashley Danielle Dotson, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance, firearm smuggling;
- Zachariah Edward Sudduth, 37, of Hallsville, firearm smuggling;
- Kindale Roshun Williams, 27, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gary Ladale Criston, 51, of Gladewater, firearm smuggling;
- Pete Anthony Aguirre, 45, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Joe Arthur Benefield Jr., 32, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Eric Thomas Taylor Jr., 34, of Mobile, Alabama, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Brandon Michael Thulen, 47, of Waskom, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon;
- Jalonte Lamar Thomas, 19, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Francisco Javier Cazares, 44, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 30, of Marshall, card or debit card abuse;
- Felicia Dawn Battle, 32, of Marshall, two counts of credit card or debit card abuse;
- Daquan Rondell Collins, 25, of Marshall, card or debit card abuse, accident involving injury;
- Anthony Lee Weide, 43, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
- Steven Mark Pinckley, 60, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
- Timothy Raylin Jennings, 53, of Mount Pleasant, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Michael Dalton Gray, 45, of Waskom, burglary of a habitation;
- Deja Monae Powell, 18, of Marshall, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000;
- Antinesha Sade Williams, 25, of Marshall, abandoned/endangering a child;
- Kyle Matthew Young, 28, of Hallsville, injury to a child with intent to commit bodily injury;
- Dontrell Jamal Anderson, 29, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.