Three organizations in Marshall were the recipients of over $11,000 in grant money from the Texas Commission on the Arts for 2022.
The Texas Commission on the Arts is distributing a total of $11.6 million in grant funding to nonprofits and governments in 121 Texas cities for fiscal year 2022.
The Michelson Museum of Art, the Marshall Regional Arts Council and the Marshall Symphony were all selected to receive grant funds from the organization this year.
Conductor Kermit Poling, with the Marshall Symphony, said that the organization utilizes the $5,500 in grant funds to pay for the musicians’ salaries.
“It is great to have the support for the arts coming down from the state level,” Poling said.
Marshall Regional Arts Council Interim Director Fran Hurley said that the organization will use its allotted $4,500 for administrative costs and salary to help continue to support the organization’s work.
Hurley said that MRAC hosted a number of art shows and competitions this past year, as well as restarting the groups long held children’s art courses.
The Michelson Museum of Art also received funds from the TCA this year, receiving an allotted $1,750.
Director Susan Spears said that the organization will utilize the grant funds for advertising of the museums many planned shows, as well as to support their ongoing education programs.
“Were very grateful for the support that we have been offered,” Spears said.