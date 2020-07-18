Harrison County’s number of COVID-19 cases saw a small increase Saturday with the Texas Department of State Health Services reporting three new cases for the county.
County Judge Chad Sims additionally advised that of the cumulative total of 514 positive cases, 32 have ended in death, 306 have been recoveries and 176 are considered current active cases.
"Much of what we are seeing now is community spread. Please avoid crowds and close social gatherings especially indoors. Let's start pushing back these positives and try to get our numbers back down," Sims said during his update on Friday.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:41 p.m., Saturday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,153,623 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 317,730 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,865 have resulted in death and 169,581 have recovered, for a total of 144,284 active cases.