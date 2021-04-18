WASKOM — The Waskom ISD board of trustees has two at-large trustee positions on the upcoming May 1 election ballot for Harrison County. Five candidates, including the two incumbents who currently hold those seats, have filed to fill the spots.
Incumbent trustees Linda Bond and Jimmy Whorton are being challenged by former trustee Shanta Bates-Chatman and newcomers Wade Nelson and Kathy Baugh. Early voting kicks off Monday in Harrison County.
Each of the five candidates was asked recently what inspires them to serve on the Waskom ISD board of trustees and what issues they feel should be tackled in the coming term. Four of the candidates responded to the News-Messenger’s questionnaire, while Whorton did not respond.
Kathy Baugh, challenger
Baugh said after spending her entire career caring for children, she feels the need to continue her passion even as she retires and so she is seeking to serve as a Waskom ISD board trustee.
“I am a firm believer in meeting the needs of all children to ensure they get the best possible education that they can receive,” Baugh said Tuesday. “This begins in elementary school. I am approaching retirement after 37 years in the child care business and what better way to continue serving the children in my community.”
Baugh said she believes in fair policies and equality for all, and if elected, she would strive to see both carried out in all situations at Waskom ISD.
“I would like to see equal treatment and equal enforcement of policies for all employees and students regardless of employment level or rank of student,” she said.
Baugh said she commends the work of the current Waskom ISD school board as they strive to meet the needs of each individual student at the district, but she was disappointed with the recent lack of Christmas bonuses given to district teachers.
“Being a school board member is so often a thankless job. I respect and admire each board member. However, I was very disappointed to hear there were no Christmas bonuses given to the employees this year after almost 20 years of receiving them,” she said. “Some employees had no warning they were not getting them until the last minute and were counting on them. I would like to see this changed. Employees need to feel appreciated no matter what their job is and this is a wonderful way to show them. I firmly believe in promoting staff morale.”
Linda Bond, incumbent
Bond said her career as a teacher gave her firsthand knowledge that she has used to make decisions throughout her time serving as trustee.
“I am running for re-election because I feel that as a former teacher I understand the challenges our teachers and students face daily,” Bond said Saturday.
Bond said she is seeking re-election because she wants to part of the continued effort to fulfill student, teacher and staff needs as the districts recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If elected, I will strive to help our school continue to move forward as we recover from the effects of the pandemic,” she said.
Bond said throughout her time as trustee, she and her fellow board members have hired new staff, including administrators and new Superintendent Rae Ann Patty, and made updates to the campuses.
“I am proud of the fact that we have hired new administrators at all three campuses and added assistant principals at the elementary and high school,” she said. “We have also added full time counselors to the elementary and middle school. We also hired a new superintendent after the retirement of our long-time superintendent.”
Shanta Bates-Chatman, challenger
Bates-Chatman, who formerly served on the Waskom ISD board of trustees, said her love for children and their success has brought her back to seeking a spot on the board.
“My love for children and the devotion/passion I have to ensure that all children receive a quality education, as well as, a support for faculty and staff and their needs has inspired me to seek election,” Bates-Chatman said Wednesday.
She said she feels Waskom ISD is continually improving and she’s proud of the direction the district is going.
“Whether elected or not, I feel that Waskom ISD is moving in the right direction. As we all know, Rome wasn’t built in a day and it takes time to reap the benefit of all the labor that’s being poured into the district,” she said. “We are not the perfect district, but we are striving each day to be better. I feel that we have great leadership in place and wonderful faculty and staff. So, if elected, I would like to be continued support for all, sharing innovative ideas to ensure that we continue on the right path.”
Bates-Chatman said in her previous term as trustee, she and her fellow board members shared many milestones for the district, including academic success when the district’s accountability ratings improved.
“As a former board member, there have been many accomplishments that I am proud of. There are two that I will share. First, is the relentlessness of all faculty and staff and the hard work from our students in 2018-19 to bring our district accountability rating from ‘C’ to a ‘B.’” she said. “Secondly is resilience that the entire district has shown during COVID-19. The ability to quickly adapt to the many unexpected changes. While there was/is so much uncertainty during this pandemic, it makes me very proud, that each of them are on the frontline daily, taking on such a challenge to ensure the education of all students.”
Wade Nelson, challenger
Nelson said as a current Waskom ISD parent, he feels his firsthand perspective will give him added insight and a vested interest in making sure the district prepares each and every student to succeed in grade school and beyond.
“My inspiration (to run for election) comes from conversations with community members and through these conversations I feel that representation should include the generation of parents that have students in the district,” Nelson said Wednesday. “As a graduate of Waskom ISD and having two children as students in the district, I would like to have an essential role in promoting and influencing what our schools offer for students, faculty and the community.”
Nelson said, if elected, he wants to build on the positives the district has already implemented and continue to grow and expand opportunities for students at each level of their education.
“First, I would like to commend the elementary administration and staff for building positive relationships with the students and parents. I have seen them go the extra mile to bring a smile to each students’ face when they come in the morning,” he said. “The middle school goes above and beyond to promote extra curricular activities, including art, band, and the agricultural program. Our high school offers numerous programs and certifications that lead to post graduation success. At each level in our district, progress and growth are evident.
“I want to continue the momentum in this wave of growth and part of growth is making sure we have the right staff in the right place. I’m coming to the table with no hidden agendas, nor ulterior motives. I truly want this district to be the best educational experience for every child.”
Nelson said he has no agenda behind his desire to serve as trustee and only seeks to put the needs of the faculty, staff, community and students first in every decision the board faces.
“By definition, a board is a group of people who jointly supervise the activities of an organization. Each member of the board should have an equal voice that is spoken for the good of the organization (students, staff, administration, parents, community),” he said. “As stated above, having the right faculty members in the right positions is a recipe for success. However, personal feelings have overshadowed the true meaning of being a fair and just board member. As a parent, I want to see my children with the best opportunities that Waskom ISD has to offer, which includes hiring and retaining quality educators. I also believe the role of the school board should be to protect and defend this district’s students and faculty members.”
Jimmy Whorton, incumbent
Whorton did not respond to the three questions or photo request sent to each candidate.