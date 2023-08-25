Thrifty Boutique Thrift Store and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce held a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark the grand opening of the thrift store at 1006 East End Boulevard North, Suite E in Marshall.
Debbie Cantrelle, the owner of Thrifty Boutique Thrift Store, places a high priority on spreading the word about the store’s existence and location.
“It was so nice meeting new people and making new friends, and I even had some people that were customers come in and join us,” said Cantrelle at the morning’s ceremony. “Two of my best friends showed up, my husband came, and some of the chamber members bought several things!”
Cantrelle, a God-fearing woman, is guided by the Bible in Romans, chapter 8, verse 28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Community residents, local politicians and store aficionados attended the occasion. Cantrelle was ecstatic about the store’s unique mission of supplying the community with inexpensive and sustainable apparel, electronics, and home supplies. Attendees explored the store’s extensive assortment of gently worn apparel, accessories and household products throughout the ceremony. Everyone in attendance received complimentary cookies and beverages.
One of Cantrelle’s children, Clay Cantrelle, died in a Marshall building fire in 2010. He was only 27 years old. She has now made the decision to work with Texas State Technical College to donate a percentage of her earnings to a scholarship fund established in his honor. Clay received a computer science degree from TSTC. Each recipient of this award will get $1000 to aid with tuition and book costs for computer science students. Ironically, one of Clay’s closest friends — with whom he used to skateboard — received the first scholarship.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the start of an exciting adventure for Thrifty Boutique Thrift Store, and locals can expect frequent promotions, unique events and an ever-changing inventory. The store hopes to become a well-known shopping attraction in the neighborhood by focusing on sustainability and affordability.
The business is located at 1006 East End Boulevard North, Suite E, inside the Verizon retail area, between Lowes and Chick-fil-A. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.