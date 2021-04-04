Tia’s Braiding Culture, a new braiding salon, has officially opened up its doors in Marshall this Saturday, at 1208 South East End Blvd.
Owner Shontaria Bell said that it was her dream to open her own salon.
“I’ve known that this is what I wanted to do since I was a senior in high school,” Bell said.
Currently a full-time college student studying Human Resources, Bell said that she took on the project about two months ago when they bought the building that now houses her salon.
“I am a full-time student, I work a full-time job and I am a full-time mom, on top of being very dedicated to my clients,” Bell said.
Over 20 friends and family members gathered at the salon for the grand opening and ribbon cutting, with many sporting matching t-shirts that read “Reach for your Dreams”.
Additionally, Bell was joined by her three children, who all wore shirts to the event that said “My Mommy Did It.”
The salon will be by appointment only, and will offer a range of styles and selections for community members.
Bell said that the location will offer after hours appointments, something that no other local salon has available to its clients.
“Since I work a full-time job as well I will be working after hours, so it’s great for moms with kids,” Bell said.
The location will also be open Monday through Saturday, to offer opportunity for customers who are working with busy schedules to make their appointment.
“I may not be from this town but I am definitely here, and I want to serve and be successful here,” she said.
After the presentation Bell had a wide range of treats available to community members who joined her during the grand opening celebration.
For more information on the new location, or to book an appointment go to www.facebook.com/tiabraids.more.