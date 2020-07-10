Through a neck in neck battle at the annual Mash Bash event, there has been one clear victor: those who need blood.
As Marshall anxiously awaited to find out if they, or rivals in Carthage, won the two-day blood drive competition some interesting news developed.
“It’s too close to call at this point,” Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacia Runnels said, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, shortly after the drive concluded. “We are suppose to find out at 6 a.m. tomorrow officially.”
Shortly after 6 p.m. both Carthage and Marshall were tied with 111 blood donations each.
“It was a great day,” she said about Thursday’s turnout.
Over time, there has been a blood drive that pitted Carthage and Marshall against each other to see who could get the most donations.
“We were always losing to Carthage,” Tim Huff, a chamber director who works with sponsor of the blood drive Marshall Homecare and Hospice. Four years ago, the Marshall Greater Chamber of Commerce got involved with the event and has been the victor in the past three years. They are anticipating a four-peat this year.
“We never shy away from competition, especially when it’s for a good cause,” he said.
“I can’t say enough about the people of Marshall coming out, not only to donate blood, but the businesses who donated door prizes (too),” he added. “The donors, the ones that won the prizes, they’ve been really appreciative.”
Huff said the annual competition is necessary this time of year to replenish the blood supply, which often sees shortages during the summer. The coronavirus has also complicated the need for blood since less people are donating.
To accomplish the feat, Huff along with chamber director Tracy Jackson, of sponsor Meadowbrook Funeral Home, heavily worked the phones and promoted the drive on social media, calling on all who could to come down and give blood.
“Tracy and I are the ‘T&T Express’,” Huff joked. Throughout the event many people were called out on social media to come down and give blood as the duo kept spirits up with laughter and antics through Facebook live videos.
Other participants such as Judge Nancy George and Oakwood House’s Brooke Collier made pleas to both the Harrison County courts and other assisted living facility employees to come donate to aid in Marshall winning the event.
Live throughout the event, door prizes were given away to those who gave blood.
“We had 70 door prizes and we are really thankful to all of our local businesses who donated,” Runnels said.
Mari Miller, who donated in Carthage, has a personal connection to giving blood.
“I feel like it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “I’ve got a dad who’s had a liver transplant and a mom who’s had heart surgery, and my husband has cancer, so it’s the right thing to do. And I’m a universal donor, I’m O negative.”
For Zack McBride, donating was simple. “Folks out there that need it, and I have it,” he said.
In Marshall, Brian Somerford said he always donated.
“I always try to give blood to support the community,” he said.
The Marshall News Messenger will update social media Friday when the clear winner is determined.