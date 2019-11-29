The East Texas Baptist University Hockey team is coming to Downtown Marshall for the annual Tigers on Ice event Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
The hockey players will gather at the ice skating rink downtown to teach community members about the sport and show them some of their skills.
First 50 ticket purchases will receive a special souvenir to be autographed.
After the presentation by the team the Tigers will be back on the ice to skate with children and their families.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.wonderlandoflights.com under “Tigers On Ice”.
Introduction will kicks off at 5 p.m., the team will then tell the community a little about the team at 5:15 p.m. with a scrimmage game following it.
Finally at 5:45 p.m. the team will sign autographs, and then return to ice to skate with children and families
The rink will follow the regular skating schedule, with 45-minute sessions running every hour, on the hour, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $10 and include your skate rental.