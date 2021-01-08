The Tim Tebow Foundation has approved Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall to once again host the Night to Shine Marshall 2021 event for the third year in a row.
Set for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church, organizer Patti Brady with Community Healthcore said this year’s event will look a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited for the 2021 Night to Shine ‘Shine-Thru’ experience in Marshall at Immanuel Baptist Church,” Brady said in a statement on Thursday. “We know this year’s event will look different, but we are so excited to celebrate our honored guests.”
This year’s prom event will be a drive-thru event at the church for individuals with special needs, ages 14 and older, Brady said.
“We will have paparazzi, photo ops, gift bags, to-go food for guests and caretakers, music and then a drive-in viewing of the virtual Night to Shine event with Tim Tebow — all while social distancing,” she said. “We are encouraging the guests to dress up because photos will be taken throughout the event.”
The honored guests will be able to get out of the vehicles and dance in the area of their designated parking spot to ensure a fun time while practicing social distancing. Photographers will also be taking photos during the dancing.
“We are so excited for Night to Shine 2021 and we appreciate your support in helping us make it successful,” Brady said. “We will be taking COVID safety precautions to make sure our guests and volunteers stay healthy and safe.”
This year’s event will need volunteers, though a reduced number from previous years, donations of gifts to be included in the special guests’ gift bags and prayer for a fun and safe event for all the honored guests and their caretakers.
“We will be filling 100 bags for our honored guests and for their caregivers,” Brady said. “If you are out shopping the ‘after Christmas’ sales, keep us in mind. We are looking for items such as blankets, notepads/journals, pens, water bottles, lotion, snacks, fuzzy/comfortable socks, gloves, etc.”
To drop off donated items, contact Brady at 903-407-8899 or drop them off directly at the church, located at 2408 Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
To register for Night to Shine Marshall 2021, visit the website here.