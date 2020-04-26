HALLSVILLE —More than 30 trash bags were filled Saturday morning when the Timberlake Ranch Estates HOA spent time picking up trash on East Noonday Road and Walkers Mill Road.
Almost three miles was covered by the group, organizers said.
“Everyone knows that we have a litter problem all over our county so we wanted to do our part in cleaning up our roads,” Precinct 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin said, who assisted with the clean up. “We wanted to also be an encouragement to other neighborhoods to do the same. Harrison County is in a beautiful area of our state and we would ask people to be considerate and not to litter. Don’t mess with Texas.”