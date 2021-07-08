WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library’s Summer Reading program for children will continue today with the theme of “Tails and Tales.”
The program kicked off last Thursday with special guest Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald who gave a presentation to the children about healthy eating habits. McDonald also showed the children how to make their own homemade ice cream in a bag, which they enjoyed eating afterwards.
The children also take home a grab and go craft project each week to make after the program.
Waskom Public Library Director Terry Slone said about 30 children attended the first week’s program last week. Reader Brianna Wise received the first reading program prize last week for reading 20 picture books or five chapter books.
The Waskom Public Library’s Summer Reading program will continue at 2 p.m. today at the Waskom Community Center.
Today’s special guests will include members of the Waskom Fire Department and the participating children will continue a to follow the state-wide summer reading theme of “Tails and Tales.”
Slone said the summer reading program is open to all children and will continue to be held at 2 p.m. each Thursday throughout the month of July except for July 29.
The Waskom Community Center is located at 465 School Avenue in Waskom.