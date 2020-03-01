A timeline to have a new animal shelter has been established by City Manager Mark Rohr and members of the animal shelter committee.
City Manager Mark Rohr and members of the animal shelter committee presented an update on the city’s plan to build a new shelter at Thursday’s city commissioners meeting with more details including an in-depth timeline.
The presentation coincided with the a vote by the commission to allow the city to take the next steps in the process, which is the advertisement of the request of qualifications and proposals that utilizes the design/build method commissioner voted to approve last year.
Rohr said that advertisement for the RFQ/RFP from qualified respondents would begin as early as today, and they expected to have the RFQ’s back by March 16.
Advertisements will be placed in The Marshall News Messenger, as well as papers in Tyler, Longview and Shreveport.
Rohr also presented schematics for the new shelter during the meeting, showcasing the official address which will be at 2502 E. Travis Street.
The schematics were a result of the shelter committee working with Shelter Planners of America to come up with a proposed shelter.
This location is not currently owned by the city, according to Rohr, who stated that there was an agreement with Marshall Independent School District for the two acres of property in return for building an access road that would benefit the school and help reduce traffic.
An outline for the expected timeline of the project was also presented, including an expected ribbon cutting on the completed shelter on April 23 this year.
The expected timeline for the project is after the RFQ’s are returned the committee will evaluate the applicant’s qualifications and expect to get proposals back by April 15. The committee will select a proposal by May 1, and will request approval of the chosen proposal on May 28.
The design portion of the project is expected to take two months, and will be completed by July 14. Once the design is completed the commission will be presented with a contract for the design with a guaranteed maximum price. If the contract is approved the city plans to hold a ribbon cutting for the completed project on August 23.
Rohr also acknowledged the members of the committee who assisted in the process of the creation of the center, which includes Chris Kemper, the director of the Longview shelter, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, Public Works Director Eric Powell, Jerry Cargill, who is responsible for the fundraising aspect of the shelter, Marshall Animal Shelter Director Shelly Godwin and Commissioner Ware as a liaison between the commission and the committee.
Cargill also presented to the commission during the meeting about the fundraising efforts of the project. Rohr said that based on the current commitments and fundraising done the project can be fully funded.
“We are basically getting the shelter for 45 percent off,” Rohr said.
The presentation broke down the various funding sources already committed to the project. The city has committed $900,000, Harrison County has committed $250,000 and $475,773 is donations, totaling $1,625,773.
The expected costs for the project are $1,200,000 for the building, $55,000 for the construction of the street, in return for the land the shelter will be built on, $240,000 for an education room, $40,000 for pilings, $50,000 for the sign and an additional $40,000 for furnishings and other amenities, totaling $1,625,000 in costs.
Rohr explained that utilizing the design/build method of the project allows the city to be sure that a strict budget is kept, preventing the project from going over budget as the Memorial City Hall project did, by instating a guaranteed maximum price for the project within the chosen contractors contract.
“It is an effort to address an unquestioned need with in this community,” Rohr said. “But it also sets a valuable precedent for working together in the future to advance not only the city of Marshall but the surrounding area on other projects.”