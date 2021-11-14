Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins has announced his intent to seek re-election for his third term, as filing officially kicked off Saturday for the March 1, 2022 Primary Elections in Texas.
“I’m pleased to announce that I will be filing for re-election,” Timmins said. “We still have unfinished business to do here at the county, and before I leave the county, when the next person comes in, everything should be running smooth enough for them not to be overwhelmed.
“So we wanted to make sure our county government stayed intact because we are servants to the people, and that’s what we’re here to do,” he said.
Timmins will be running for re-election in the Democratic Primary. Reflecting on services offered by county government, Timmins noted the role of county government is to provide law enforcement and jails; operate the state court system; preserve record deeds and other vital records; construct and maintain roads and bridges and participate in strategic metropolitan and regional planning; conduct elections and voter registration; provide emergency management; register motor vehicles; and provide basic health care services for indigent residents.
Timmins said during his last bid for office he focused on providing more resources for the sheriff’s department and road and bridge department.
“Fortunately we were doing well and then all of a sudden tragic hit. We had a snow storm, a really bad snow storm,” Timmins said. “Back in February it slowed down the work for the road and bridge department, but we are now back up and running.”
He said the snow storm not only slowed roadwork down, but also destroyed the road and bridge office building.
“Of course over half of our road and bridge building was destroyed. So, we’re rebuilding that. I want to see that through,” Timmins said.
“We have about 750 miles of county roads that we are maintaining and rebuilding and I’m proud to say that even through the slowdown, this particular four years we have built more roads in Precinct 2 than ever before,” Timmins said.“We’d like to thank our road and bridge department and the rest of the commissioners. Sometimes commissioners had to push dollars that were allocated for their department over my way, which was a big boost, because we didn’t want to leave those dollars sitting there until the next budget year.
“There were things going on because you didn’t want to fix a road while the heavy oil and gas traffic and timber trucks were working, so we wanted to wait until they finished their work so that money was pushed into Precinct 2 and we’re proud of that. And then we’ve got about 1,500 miles of right-of-way that we’re still working diligently. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough staff or equipment for that. We’re trying to figure out a way how we can get this 1,500 miles cleared, and keep it cleared, so it will be safe for our citizens.”
Timmins said he’d also like to see the renovating and repurposing of the former ARC building complete.
“We’re in the process of redoing the ARC building and we will be moving some departments out to the ARC building and I would like to see that through,” Timmins said. “We’ve been working diligently in maintaining our 1963 courthouse and redoing some offices there. I’d like to continue to see that until we can get that finished,” he added.
Among the accomplishments the commissioner has been proud to be a part of during his tenure is being able to adequately compensate employees.
“Within the past four or five years, the morale was low,” Timmins said. “I don’t think you see too much of that now. One of the reasons why is because we have been providing raises to our employees without taking benefits from them. So, that’s a plus.”
Timmins said the court also strives to equip elected officials with the resources they need in order to be successful.
“One of the things when I was talking about focusing on the sheriff’s department, I knew that a new sheriff was coming in and we wanted to make sure that he had whatever he needed so that he could be successful in his role as sheriff,” Timmins said. “That’s what we do here, is make sure that these elected officials are successful in their role.”
Other successes he’s been happy to see during his tenure include the upgrade of county services.
“We’ve upgraded our dispatch, the 911 system,” Timmins said.
He is also pleased with the lease programs the county has implemented to help maintain the road and bridge equipment and county fleet.
“We’re into our lease program for countywide vehicles and the sheriff’s department and road and bridge, which is a savings to our taxpayers,” said Timmins.
Timmins is also proud of strides made with economic development efforts throughout the county. He noted the commissioners’ court’s most recent action to approve a seven-year tax abatement in support of Prysmian Group’s expansion plans, which includes the creation of 75 more jobs.
“We were aggressive with the Prysmian Group with the tax incentives, and in order to keep them building and hiring new employees here where it’s needed,” Timmins said.
Timmins said he’s also proud of the work that has been done at the airport, which is located in his precinct.
“We have done great work out at the airport, and we will continue to do that there,” Timmins said. ”With the new hangars as well as the old hangars, that’s a boost in our economy.”
Timmins is looking forward to running for re-election.
“This will be my third term. In my opinion, I have tried to do the things that were expected of me — even through tragedy, because sometimes people don’t understand or care about what you’re going through, but what they want you to do is take care of what you promised to do,” Timmins said, reflecting on how he managed to serve even through the tragic loss of his son, Wesley, who died in a fatal wreck in 2019.
“I promised to be a servant of the people and to keep that promise,” Timmins said.
“The most rewarding thing is being able to work with different commissioners, different judges, and different groups of people,” he said. “It’s just a great group of people that we work with.”
Bio
Timmins is a former city commissioner, and served as mayor pro-tem from June 2011 to May 2014. He was first elected to the Harrison County Commissioners Court in November 2014. Timmins has been the recipient of a 2008 Outstanding Service to the Community award, a 2014 Humanitarian Award and a 2015 Citizen of the Year award from Nu Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
A member of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas, Timmins made history in 2017, becoming the second Harrison County commissioner to be accepted into the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy. The invitation was extended by the VG Young Institute of County Government. Only 19 are selected out of 254 counties each year.
Timmins is retired from American National Life Insurance after 21 years of service. He is a member of Peoples Missionary Baptist Church where he is active in the choir, serves as Sunday School superintendent and as chairman of the deacon board.
Timmins’ other involvement includes serving as president of the local chapter of the NAACP, serving on the Harrison County industrial Development Authority (HCIDA), the Harrison County Historical Commission, the Texas Association of Counties, and Marshall Chamber of Commerce member, to name a few.
Timmins is married to Glenda Brown Timmins. The couple has three children and five grandchildren.
Offices up for reelection
Countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Filing ends at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.