The Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) shed some light and began answering questions Saturday regarding the officer-involved shooting of Demetrius Williams that occurred Thursday in Marshall.
“While serving a narcotics warrant on Thursday, deputies from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of the individual, Demetrius Williams, they were attempting to bring into custody,” Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of TMPA said.
According to information released by TMPA, the deputies of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were serving the warrant at the correct location, 604 S. Allen St., when Williams attempted to flee in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
“While driving in reverse, Williams struck another vehicle, and then began driving forward towards several deputies,” Lawrence said. “One deputy was struck by Williams’ vehicle during this chain of events.”
He explained that under Texas state law, a vehicle driven in this manner may constitute a “deadly weapon” if its use or intended use is capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.
TMPA advised the incident is currently being investigated by the independent Texas Rangers; and therefore, asks for cooperation.
“Any loss of life is tragic and as the state’s largest police association, TMPA understands the impact such events have on officers, citizens, and their communities,” Lawrence said.
“Investigations take time, but they do produce answers. TMPA asks that community leaders and citizens allow this crucial process to unfold and wait for its findings,” he said.
All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as this is standard procedure and is absolutely necessary to conduct a fair, impartial investigation of what happened, both for the family of Williams and the officers, TMPA said.